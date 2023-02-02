‘This guy stole my brother’s iphone, then denied he stole’ — Netizen shares CCTV footage of alleged theft

SINGAPORE — An online user shared security camera footage on Tuesday (Jan 31), claiming that a man seen in the video stole his brother’s phone. “Eh guys, please share around,” the online user wrote.

“This guy (stole) my brother’s iphone, and now denies that he (ever stole)!!! Please help and share everywhere… thanks for your help!!!” the online user added. The post also mentioned that the incident allegedly took place at 3 Magazine Road.

In the video footage, a man in a white shirt is seen to be talking to someone on the phone. In the background are two individuals–one, the post author’s brother, in a green shirt.

The man in the green shirt steps away, and at this point, the man talking on the phone reaches the other end of the establishment. He is then seen to circle back and stop at the table where the man in the green shirt was.

The video footage then shows him picking up the phone, and then making his way out of the establishment.

The post, in turn, seems to have divided netizens, as some argued that better care should have been taken with the phone, while others questioned if the case was actually a theft.

A handful of netizens urged the post author to report the incident to the police, with one even questioning on what’s the point of the video being shared online.

A few others argued that the man in the green shirt should have been more mindful of his belongings, as leaving them around “invites thieves to steal.”

Still, a few questioned the theft claim, offering a different perspective. “How can you say he (stole) your bro(ther’s) phone just with the video?” one wrote. “From the video, he came back for the phone after taking a call. If you frame that person, you can be sued too.”

“He didn’t steal,” said another. “He found an iPhone that your brother carelessly left behind.”

