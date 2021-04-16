Home News In the Hood Community cat takes lift to desired floor, thanks human for getting it...

Community cat takes lift to desired floor, thanks human for getting it right

He knows where to go to get food and rest

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats

Singapore – A ginger cat has warmed hearts online for being able to take a lift to his desired floor and even extend appreciation to the resident for pressing the correct button.

A netizen took to community Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share a video of “Ginger the comm cat”.

“When he feels like visiting, he will wait at the lift with you,” wrote the resident.

The video starts with the cat waiting to enter the lift.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

As soon as the doors open, the cat enters the lift, indicating he has done this numerous times.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

Once inside, he waits patiently by the door.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

When the lift opens, the cat takes a step outside, looks at his surroundings as if to check if he is on the right floor.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

Pleased, the cat begins to stroll away, but not before he looks back as if to thank the human for pressing the correct button and getting the floor number right.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

Soon, he is on his way to his destination.

Photo: FB screengrab/Sayang Our Singapore’s Community Cats

According to the post, a unit on that particular floor is the feline’s favourite spot for food and rest.

“Most residents know which floor feeds him,” added the individual.

In a comment, the resident noted that the cat knew how to go up to their neighbour’s unit and would meow at the door every morning and evening during mealtime.

The cat “would slack inside their house sofa especially during the lockdown”.

“Now that my neighbour has a new pet dog, he still goes but not as frequent,” added the individual.

Not to worry, though. According to the resident, the cat still has many apartments to stay over in. “Very hot cat here. Same goes when he comes to my house.”

Members of the online community applauded the cat for being smart in taking the lift and double-checking his surroundings when exiting./TISG

