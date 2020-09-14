Caught on cam: Car moving at high speed against flow of traffic

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a high-speed car chase between a Volkswagen Scirocco and the Traffic Police (TP) has gone viral on social media, especially after the white hatchback was seen going against the flow of traffic.

The long pursuit began on the Central Expressway (CTE) heading towards Canberra Street early on Saturday morning (Sept 12).

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded dashcam footage showing the start of the car chase at a junction when the vehicle enters a lane for traffic from the opposite direction. The driver narrowly avoided an oncoming vehicle in the process.

Other footage shared by various social media sites such as District Singapore, The Local Society and All Singapore Stuff also showed the car chase, with the vehicle speeding dangerously against traffic. In hot pursuit were a patrol car and two TP officers on motorcycles.

According to a straitstimes.com report, TP officers patrolling the CTE towards Seletar Expressway near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 spotted the vehicle moving at a slow speed while in the extreme right lane. Although signalled to stop, the driver speeded away, followed by the police.

More footage from after the chase showed that the vehicle had mounted a pavement and hit a tree. “The driver crashed into a tree and passenger bailed out, chased by the TP and other cops,” read the caption by ROADS.sg. Two officers pursued the passenger as he tried to escape on foot.

The 31-year-old driver has been arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid driving licence and suspected drug-related offences. He was taken to the Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for screening. However, the male passenger remains at large. The police are seeking his assistance with investigations, reported straitstimes.com.

Watch the video below:

High-speed car and foot chase by TP UPDATED: Added new start of car chase and foot chase footages.High-speed chase caught on camera. A VW Scirocco SJX9614A with a passenger was evading arrest from the police, driver was speeding against traffic on wrong side of the road along Canberra View, dangerously coming very close to other cars. Car chase ends after offender crashes into a tree and police pin driver to the ground, but chase continues on foot when passenger rans away after the accident pursued by 2 officers.Happened on 12/09/2020 at 1.20am. Posted by ROADS.sg on Friday, 11 September 2020