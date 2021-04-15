Baby arrives minutes after Sengkang mum’s water bag breaks while she was working at home

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A working mum gave birth while working from home. Her water bag broke just after she fired off an email. Fortunately, her husband was at home to help deliver the baby, taking instructions over the phone from a paramedic.

The story of the couple who delivered their baby in their Fernvale Close home in Sengkang was reported on Apr 13 in Lianhe Zaobao.

The Chinese-language news daily said the couple had no time to get to the hospital.

The mum, a 35-year-old woman named Ms Li, unexpectedly gave birth more than two weeks before her due date. Fortunately, her husband was home, and helped deliver their son.

And even more fortunately, both mother and baby are doing well.

The Chinese news daily reported that Ms Li was not due to give birth until Aug 30. However, on Monday (Apr 12), she started experiencing contractions.

Judging from her previous experience with their first child, Ms Li and her husband, Mr Lin, 38, chose to wait for a while, thinking they would have time to drive to the hospital, especially after Mr Lin brought their older son to school.

But when he returned, his wife, who was still working, was in tremendous pain.

And after her water bag broke and she made it to the bathroom, the baby started coming in earnest, with his head appearing.

Though shocked, the mum and dad kept their wits about them, with Mr Lin calling 995, Singapore Civil Defence Force’s medical emergency, for assistance.

He then helped his wife lay down on the bathroom floor, upon hearing instructions from the paramedic.

“A paramedic told me over the phone to lay my wife down on the toilet floor and to support the baby’s head with both hands while she pushed.

“Fortunately for us, the delivery was really smooth. The baby was delivered within four minutes,” Mr Lin said.

The mother and child were taken to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital after the paramedics arrived.

“Thankfully he took care of everything, if not I wouldn’t know how to handle [childbirth] alone,” said Ms Li.

