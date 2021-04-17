- Advertisement -

Singapore — A netizen has urged readers on Facebook to take care of their parents while they are still alive, after overhearing an elderly man in a hospital ask to stay longer since, he said, no one took care of him at home.

Mr Kengy Peixiong wrote on Apr 13 “a very sad story” about what happened “right in front of him” at a hospital.

An elderly man, who had been warded for five days, was visited only once by his daughter.

She stayed for only 15 minutes.

His son-in-law seemed similarly inattentive, “just standing beside look look see see didn’t talk at all,” Mr Kengy wrote in his post, adding: “And they well dress, look like quite rich.”

Mr Kengy heard the doctor say that the older man could be discharged from the hospital.

It must have surprised both the doctor and Mr Kengy when, instead of being pleased that he could go home, the senior citizen asked to stay another one or two days.

The doctor asked him why.

The old man answered: “Because when I go home nobody take care of me, I need someone to lift me up when I woke up or go toilet because of my major operation still hurt, can I recover more then discharge? I’m alone.”

The doctor agreed, but “with a sad face”, wrote Mr Kengy.

He ended his post with an appeal for parents to be treated well.

“If you don’t care for your parents, don’t wait until they are gone then u act like very 孝顺 in front of your relatives and friends cry here cry there just to gain sympathy. Your parents are the one who gave u your life so please treat them well when they are still alive.”

Mr Kengy’s post had been shared more than 1,900 times, and many commenters have echoed his sentiments.

