SDP expresses ‘deep concern’ over police actions against Jolovan Wham, Elijah Tay

SINGAPORE: In a recent social media post, Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chair Paul Tambyah wrote of the SDP’s “deep concerns’ over the police actions against two activists, Jolovan Wham and Elijah Tay.

On Monday (Sep 7), 46-year-old Mr Wham was handed five new charges: three counts of unlawful public assembly, one count of prohibited assembly, and another for refusing to answer a public servant.

Mr Tay, 24, meanwhile, was charged on Sep 9, along with five others. He was handed a total of nine charges, the most among the group. Six of these are for public order and assembly violations, one is for committing an act prejudicial to the maintenance of racial harmony, and two are for refusing to answer a public servant.

The assemblies involved in the charges for both men have to do with unauthorised candlelight vigils near Changi Prison in 2024 and 2025, and an unauthorised assembly at the State Courts calling for an end to capital punishment, among others.

Dr Tambyah wrote, “Regardless of one’s views over the death penalty for drug ‘mules’, citizens have the Constitutional right to peacefully express these views. Gathering in a vigil to mourn the death of a fellow human being and to protest against such a draconian law cannot be a crime.”

He added that under Article 14 of Singapore’s Constitution, Singaporeans have a guaranteed right to freedom of assembly, but opined, however, that this right has been narrowed.

Dr Tambyah referenced the 2020 illegal assembly charge against Mr Wham after he stood outside a police station holding a sign with a smiley face, noting how this had made Singapore “a ridiculous example.”

“Peaceful dissent is a way that Singaporeans express their loyalty to Singapore. They are, in the words of Professor Tommy Koh, ‘loving critics’ of our nation,” he added, giving voice to concerns of a societal decline if peaceful dissent is continued to be curtailed.

“Free expression and innovation are essential for us to rise above the machines,” he wrote, adding, “Empiric research has also demonstrated that Singaporeans view their quality of life linked to their ability to exercise their democratic rights, especially their right to criticise the government and legislation.”

The SDP leader ended his post by calling on the government “to stop its oppressive ways and let the people live the quality of life they deserve and are entitled to.”

On Sep 9, Dr Tambyah and SDP secretary-general Chee Soon Juan were among the people filmed in a CNA video who came to the State Courts that day to support the six persons who had been handed charges. /TISG

Read also: International human rights organisations call on Singapore Government to ‘immediately’ drop all charges against local activist Jolovan Wham