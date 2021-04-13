Home News Featured News S’poreans help elderly man who has a heart attack after suffering from...

S’poreans help elderly man who has a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney

He has received about S$10,000 in donations -- enough to see him through, he says

Photo: FB/Kayla Low

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kayla Low took to social media to share how she managed to get some help for an elderly man who had a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 11), Ms Low, the PSP candidate for Yio Chu Kang SMC, wrote that 50-year-old Mr Yahya last week “suffered a heart attack and had undergone emergency surgery to save his life”.

Mr Yahya lives with his wife and 15-month-old baby. About four weeks ago, he suffered from kidney failure and lost a kidney.

“With his medical condition, he incurs high medical expenses. He needs money for milk and other essential needs for his baby. He currently works as a cleaner. However, his monthly salary is insufficient to cover his essential expenses,” wrote Ms Low.

- Advertisement -

To supplement his income, Mr Yahya had planned to take orders and cook for his supporters.

However, Ms Low wrote: “Unfortunately, ill fate struck. This week, he suffered a heart attack and had undergone emergency surgery to save his life”.

While the operation went smoothly, Mr Yahya has doubts about being able to keep his job as a cleaner because his employer may not be able to cover his medical expenses or support his lengthy hospitalisation leave.

Ms Low wrote: “He shared that he bought ingredients to prepare meals this weekend for his supporters but now has to refund the money”.

In an update late on Sunday night (Apr 11), Ms Low said: “Mr Yahya has informed me that many kind donors have donated to him. He had received about $10K as at 11 Apr 11 pm. This amount is enough to tide him through this difficult time. He hopes that the donations can stop now. He is very appreciative of the kindness shown by all of you”.

She added that she would do her best to help him. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Videos of car lot snatchers go viral, motorists confirm it’s not uncommon

Singapore – The topic of car park snatchers became viral online after videos of recent incidents were shared on various Facebook pages. "Recently, there have been more ill-mannered drivers who insert their car ahead of those waiting for their lot," wrote Facebook...
View Post
Featured News

Domestic helpers film TikTok videos, neglect elderly and child at Bukit Batok playground

Singapore – Five foreign domestic helpers were spotted neglecting their duties in caring for the elderly while they filmed TikTok videos. A group of domestic helpers at Bukit Batok Street 25 were filmed dancing for TikTok videos at a playground, leaving the...
View Post
Featured News

Opposition members meet to discuss GST hike and Leong Sze Hian’s successful crowdfunding

Singapore – Three opposition party members from the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and People's Voice (PV) met for lunch to congratulate the crowdfunding efforts of blogger Leong Sze Hian in his defamation suit and to discuss Singapore...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent