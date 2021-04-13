S’poreans help elderly man who has a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kayla Low took to social media to share how she managed to get some help for an elderly man who had a heart attack after suffering from kidney failure and losing a kidney.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 11), Ms Low, the PSP candidate for Yio Chu Kang SMC, wrote that 50-year-old Mr Yahya last week “suffered a heart attack and had undergone emergency surgery to save his life”.

Mr Yahya lives with his wife and 15-month-old baby. About four weeks ago, he suffered from kidney failure and lost a kidney.

“With his medical condition, he incurs high medical expenses. He needs money for milk and other essential needs for his baby. He currently works as a cleaner. However, his monthly salary is insufficient to cover his essential expenses,” wrote Ms Low.

- Advertisement -

To supplement his income, Mr Yahya had planned to take orders and cook for his supporters.

However, Ms Low wrote: “Unfortunately, ill fate struck. This week, he suffered a heart attack and had undergone emergency surgery to save his life”.

While the operation went smoothly, Mr Yahya has doubts about being able to keep his job as a cleaner because his employer may not be able to cover his medical expenses or support his lengthy hospitalisation leave.

Ms Low wrote: “He shared that he bought ingredients to prepare meals this weekend for his supporters but now has to refund the money”.

In an update late on Sunday night (Apr 11), Ms Low said: “Mr Yahya has informed me that many kind donors have donated to him. He had received about $10K as at 11 Apr 11 pm. This amount is enough to tide him through this difficult time. He hopes that the donations can stop now. He is very appreciative of the kindness shown by all of you”.

She added that she would do her best to help him. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg