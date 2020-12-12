Family offers S$2,000 reward to anyone who finds kidnapped cat

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A family whose cat was taken by an unidentified woman a few months ago is now offering a S$2,000 reward for its return.

The cat, a male Turkish Angora named Lolo, went missing on Sept 16, when a woman in a white shirt and dark shorts took the pet into a van along Robin Road at Bukit Timah at about 7:30 in the evening.

The family gave Mothership.sg a CCTV video clip that showed a woman walking away carrying Lolo in her arms.

Announcements that Lolo has been missing have also been posted on several local websites.

Lolo is believed to have gone missing at Robin Road, most likely in the section opposite the staircase from YMCA and Balmoral Park. He is five years old and is around 35 cm in length. His microchip number ends in 3018, and according to the descriptions published about him, he has white fur, yellow eyes, and is wearing a tag with the address and phone number of the family that adopted him and brought him from overseas.

Anyone with information concerning Lolo is requested to call 8609-1678.

Mothership added that the family to whom Lolo belongs used to live in Dubai but moved to Singapore two years ago. When the family took Lolo in, he was malnourished and had several ailments including skin problems.

And even though they had already rescued a dog as well as three other cats, they adopted Lolo and took good care of him.

While Lolo is very much a family pet, he is also an outdoors cat who was allowed to go around freely on Robin Road and became familiar to the residents in the area, sticking to the compounds of three households and the car park for the past two years.

One place he would sit on often was the walls of the compound, where he was on the day he was last seen. He was perched on the lowest wall and could easily be reached by passers-by on the street.

According to the family, Lolo would not be taken for a community cat, since he had a tag clearly marked with the family’s address and telephone number just in case he gets lost.

“Lolo’s family said they miss him a lot, especially his blind, three-legged cat sister who still tries to look for him by sniffing around the house,” added Mothership. —/TISG

