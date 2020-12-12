Woman charged with breaching Stay-Home Notice to get bubble tea

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 22-year-old woman who allegedly left her Woodlands Drive residence on March 23 while serving a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) to get bubble tea was charged on Friday (Dec 11).

Nurul Afiqah Mohammed, who arrived in Singapore from Australia on March 21, was supposed to be staying indoors during her SHN from March 21 to April 4. However, she is said to have gone out on multiple occasions, including once to Causeway Point to buy bubble tea. From there, she visited Nanyang Polytechnic, as reported by mothership.sg. on Friday.

The woman also allegedly went to Punggol Field on April 2 and 3 to help a friend with wedding preparations. Her friend’s household members were present at that time.

On April 12, Nurul Afiqah was admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and tested positive for Covid-19, according to a straitstimes.com report. Her actions breaching the SHN exposed her friends and others to the virus.

She faced a total of seven charges under infectious disease regulations. The report mentioned that she is planning to plead guilty and will be back in court on Jan 22.

Nurul Afiqah was one of two Singaporeans charged with breaching their SHNs.

The other individual is 40-year-old Mohd Noor Salam bin Mohd Yusof, who arrived in Singapore from Malaysia on March 26 and was issued a two-week SHN from March 26 to April 10.

Mohd Noor allegedly left his declared place of residence in Woodlands Street on March 31 to visit his mother’s home in Choa Chu Kang, taking public transport to get there. He also visited the area’s neighbourhood police centre that day. On April 2, he went to three different locations — Choa Chu Kang HDB Branch, Limbang Kopitiam and the vicinity of Limbang Shopping Centre.

Mohd Noor also intends to plead guilty. He will return to court on Jan 21.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) reminded members of the public to strictly comply with SHN requirements for the safety of the community. “The case of Nurul, who had tested positive for the virus, and had come into contact with her friends and members of the public during her Stay-Home Notice, shows the very real risk breaching Stay-Home Notice requirements can pose to all of us,” it said.

Failure to comply with SHN measures, such as those who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device during the period, is liable to prosecution. Violators can face a fine amounting up to S$10,000, imprisonment for six months, or both.

Foreigners who breach their SHN may face additional action by the ICA or the Ministry of Manpower and may have their permits and work passes shortened or revoked. /TISG

