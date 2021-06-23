Entertainment Celebrity almost tied the knot

Charmaine Sheh almost tied the knot

She is now and available. So guys, what are you waiting for?

Charmaine Sheh almost tied the knot once. Picture: Weibo

Hong Kong — Hong Kong actress is and available but she is not keen to participate in reality matchmaking programmes. Nevertheless, she is willing to help others to find love for one.

Recently, the 46-year-old appeared as a ‘celebrity assistant’ on the Chinese variety show Dating with the Parents. Host Meng Fei took the chance to grill Sheh about her relationship status. Surprisingly, the actress was a lot more forthcoming than expected.

Sheh confirmed that she is not seeing anyone at the moment, according to 8days.sg. She was asked if there are any potential suitors that she is currently “observing” and she candidly replied, “Yes!”

The actress later dropped another bomb when Meng Jia asked if there was a time when she was very close to tying the knot. Sheh replied that there actually was such a time, though she hedged: “I can’t tell you [who it was]!”

Charmaine Sheh is currently single now. Picture: Weibo

Meng Jia then asked Sheh that out of all the male stars that the actress has previously worked with, has there been anyone who’s ticked all the boxes of what she thinks makes her ideal boyfriend. Sadly, the answer was no.

“Their characters did, but not the real people [who played them], ‘cos the men in shows, are always perfect, but they’re not like that in real life,” Sheh explained.

Netizens were loving her honesty and “refreshingly straightforward personality”. Soon, “Charmaine Sheh talking about love” became a trending topic on social media. Netizens then tried to guess which of Sheh’s famous exes almost ‘put a ring on it’. Some think it could be Benny Chan whom she split up within 2006 after dating for four years. Others believe it is Kevin Cheng as she’s never had another public relationship since they split over 10 years ago.

Born on May 28, 1975, Charmaine Sheh Sze-man is a Hong Kong actress. After winning second runner-up in the 1997 Miss Hong Kong pageant, Sheh signed a contract with TVB in 1998. She is best known for her roles in Return of the Cuckoo (2000), War and Beauty (2004), Maidens’ Vow (2006), Beyond the Realm of Conscience (2009), Can’t Buy Me Love (2010), When Heaven Burns (2011), Line Walker (2014), and Story of Yanxi Palace (2018).

/TISG

