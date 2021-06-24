Shu Qi said husband Stephen Fung is not handsome enough

- Advertisement -

Beijing — There may be many reasons why Taiwanese actress Shu Qi married actor-director Stephen Fung almost 20 years after they first met but fans may be surprised to know that “he is not handsome” is not one of them.

Shu Qi, whose real name is Lin Li-hui was recently asked on a Chinese variety show, 50km Taohuawu that why she did not fall for Fung when they first met in 1997 while acting in the movie Bishonen (1998). Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu also acted in the same movie.

45-year-old Shu Qui joked that Fung, 46 did not meet her standards. A guest then asked: “How is he not up to your standard when he is so handsome?”

She replied: “I’ve worked with the likes of Andy Lau and Takeshi Kaneshiro. Does he stand a chance?”

- Advertisement -

The actress, who was referring to Hong Kong singer-actor Lau and Japanese-Taiwanese actor Kaneshiro, sparked more laughter on the show when she added: “They are so handsome.”

The topic “Shu Qi ridicules Stephen Fung for not being handsome enough” began trending on Weibo later. Some netizens joked that this was her unique way of showing her love for Fung, while others defended him and said he is equally handsome, according to Straits Times.

The actress has been romantically linked to several actors before such as Wu, Wang Leehom, Eddie Peng, Shawn Yue, and Richie Jen, but she has never confirmed the rumours.

- Advertisement -

Shu Qi’s most well-known relationship was with singer-actor Leon Lai. They dated after they acted in the romantic movie City of Glass (1998). The couple called it quits in 2004. Meanwhile, Fung dated singer Karen Mok for about nine years before she announced their split in 2007.

Shu Qi and Fung were together for about four years before getting married in 2016.

Born on Apr 16, 1976, Lin Li-hui, better known by her stage name Shu Qi is a Taiwanese–Hong Kong actress and model. As of 2014, she was among the highest-paid actresses in Taiwan.

Shu ranked 18th on Forbes China Celebrity 100 list in 2013, 23rd in 2014, 32nd in 2015, 48th in 2017, and 90th in 2019.

- Advertisement -

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg