Entertainment Celebrity said husband is not handsome enough

Shu Qi said husband Stephen Fung is not handsome enough

He did not meet my standards, she said.

Stephen Fung and Shu Qi dated for four years before tying the knot. Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Beijing — There may be many reasons why Taiwanese actress married actor-director almost 20 years after they first met but fans may be surprised to know that “he is not handsome” is not one of them.

Shu Qi, whose real name is Lin Li-hui was recently asked on a Chinese variety show, 50km Taohuawu that why she did not fall for Fung when they first met in 1997 while acting in the movie Bishonen (1998). Chinese-American actor Daniel Wu also acted in the same movie.

45-year-old Shu Qui joked that Fung, 46 did not meet her standards. A guest then asked: “How is he not up to your standard when he is so handsome?”

She replied: “I’ve worked with the likes of Andy Lau and Takeshi Kaneshiro. Does he stand a chance?”

- Advertisement -

The actress, who was referring to Hong Kong singer-actor Lau and Japanese-Taiwanese actor Kaneshiro, sparked more laughter on the show when she added: “They are so handsome.”

The topic “Shu Qi ridicules Stephen Fung for not being handsome enough” began trending on Weibo later. Some netizens joked that this was her unique way of showing her love for Fung, while others defended him and said he is equally handsome, according to Straits Times. 

Shu Qi and Stephen Fung got married 20 years after they first met. Picture: YouTube

The actress has been romantically linked to several actors before such as Wu, Wang Leehom, Eddie Peng, Shawn Yue, and Richie Jen, but she has never confirmed the rumours.

- Advertisement -

Shu Qi’s most well-known relationship was with singer-actor Leon Lai. They dated after they acted in the romantic movie City of Glass (1998). The couple called it quits in 2004. Meanwhile, Fung dated singer Karen Mok for about nine years before she announced their split in 2007.

Shu Qi and Fung were together for about four years before getting married in 2016.

Born on Apr 16, 1976, Lin Li-hui, better known by her stage name Shu Qi is a Taiwanese–Hong Kong actress and model. As of 2014, she was among the highest-paid actresses in Taiwan.

Shu ranked 18th on Forbes China Celebrity 100 list in 2013, 23rd in 2014, 32nd in 2015, 48th in 2017, and 90th in 2019.

- Advertisement -

/TISG

 Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Featured News

‘Anti-masker’ in MRT says S’pore should let him go because he wants to leave

Singapore – A 39-year-old British expatriate arrested for refusing to wear a face mask while in the MRT told The Daily Mail that he should not have to go to court and be released because he wants to leave the country. The...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent