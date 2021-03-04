Aaron Kwok spends a fortune on art in two hours

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok is known for his love of fast cars. He has a collection of luxury cars that includes several Ferraris as well as a sleek Lamborghini. Kwok appears to be looking to expand his art collection too. Not long ago, Kwok, 55, and his wife Moka Fang, 33, were seen out on a date, browsing hand-in-hand at an art gallery in Hong Kong.

It was reported that a curator gave the couple a private tour and the pop star apparently liked what he saw so much that in just two hours he splurged a seven-figure sum (at least S$171,000) on seven paintings. It could be that Kwok is looking to redecorate his mansion now that he is spending a lot more time at home. As 8days.sg reported on March 2, the Heavenly King’s extravagance has attracted much discussion online. Some netizens praised Kwok for being a doting husband and taking his wife out shopping but others felt it was all for show.

“Judging from her expression, it looks like she was forced to accompany him to look at art,” said one netizen, while another wrote: “[Look at her] black face. She must be thinking ‘Are you kidding me? That’s almost a million dollars.’”

- Advertisement -

Born on Oct 26, 1965, Aaron Kwok Fu-shing is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong. Kwok’s onstage dancing is influenced by Michael Jackson. While most of his songs are in the dance-pop genre, he has experimented with rock and roll, ballad, rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.

He received the “Ten Most Outstanding Young Persons Award” in 2003.

Kwok graduated from St John’s Co-education College in Hong Kong. After graduating from secondary school, Kwok worked as a junior staff member in King Fook Gold & Jewellery Co. Ltd. His father, who owns a small gold retail store, desired that he gain experience in the business with the view of eventually handing the family business over to him. If not for one of Kwok’s brothers taking over the gold business, his father would not have allowed him to join the entertainment industry. In 1984, he was fired for prolonged absenteeism (sick leave) caused by a foot muscle injury from trying the splits at a party./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg