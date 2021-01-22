Aaron Kwok and family could not finish eating dinner due to Hong Kong’s COVID-19 restriction

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — The Covid-19 restrictions put in place in Hong Kong are so strict that Aaron Kwok and his family could not even finish eating dinner on a day out.

Hong Kong media reported that Kwok is now able to spend his Saturdays with his family which is why he has often been spotted going out and about with his wife Moka Fang, 33, and their two daughters Chantelle, three and Charlotte, one. At the start of January, media outlet Singtao spotted the family including Fang’s mother during an outing.

55-year-old Aaron Kwok has been spending more time with his loved ones since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to his jet-setting ways, as reported by 8days.sg on January 19.

The family were seen going shopping at a mall in Repulse Bay before dinner. While heading to the eatery, Kwok removed his mask to sip on a drink and did not seem to mind the starstruck pedestrians around him.

At the restaurant, Kwok and his family had to sit in pairs and were separated by transparent panels. Hong Kong is in its fourth wave of COVID-19 infections and the government has banned dining services after 6 pm.

Kwok and his family shopped until about 5 pm so they could only sit at their table for about 20 minutes before leaving the restaurant, unable to finish the food that they ordered.

The photos of Kwok’s failed dinner and the family’s cool reaction has impressed netizens. “I’ve heard of people throwing tantrums because they want to finish their food, but Aaron Kwok just accepted [the regulations] and left,” one remarked.

Another quipped, “The next time someone complains about the 6 pm rule, I’ll just ask them why they think they deserve privileges when Aaron Kwok can abide to it.”

Born on October 26 1965, Aaron Kwok Fu-shing is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” of Hong Kong. Kwok’s onstage dancing is influenced by Michael Jackson. While most of his songs are in the dance-pop genre, he has experimented with rock and roll, ballad, rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.

He received the “Ten Most Outstanding Young Persons Award” in 2003. /TISG