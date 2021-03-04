Entertainment Celebrity Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming attend event but sit far apart

Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming were seated apart from each other during a recent event. Picture: Weibo

For the past few years, netizens have found “evidence” that Chinese celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy are no longer married. Some of the rumours were pretty far-fetched, but the latest “hint” is maybe the most damning so far. Both Xiaoming and Angelababy attended the star-studded Weibo Awards ceremony on Feb 28, which was also Angelababy’s 32nd birthday. As reported by 8days.sg on March 2, it was the first time the couple were at the same public event since June 2019.

It would have been a great chance for them to show the world that they are still very much in love. Nevertheless, not only did Angelababy walk the red carpet alone, she and Xiaoming, 43 did not have any interaction during the entire event. The duo reportedly never even exchanged eye contact, as if they were purposely trying to avoid each other.

Angelababy sat apart from her husband in a recent event. Picture: Instagram

Eyebrows were raised during Angelababy’s interview on the red carpet. She was asked about her expectations for the new year and the star said that she hopes to be “in a better mood” this year and have more time to spend with her friends. Another piece of “evidence” was the seating arrangement which caused a stir among netizens. All guests were seated about 1m apart to comply with safe distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Xiaoming and Angelababy were not seated next to each other. They were not even in the same row.

However, there were still a number of optimistic fans who pointed out that Xiaoming took out his mobile phone to snap a photo of his wife when she went on stage to accept an award, which supposedly contradicts all the speculation about their relationship being on the rocks.

“This is too sweet! I feel like the rumours have collapsed on their own,” gushed one excited netizen, while another wrote, “You really can’t trust those rumours.”/TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

