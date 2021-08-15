Terry Lin hurt after falling 2m from stage while filming Call Me By Fire

- Advertisement -

Even before it began, Chinese reality talent show Call Me By Fire, AKA the male version of Sister Who Make Waves has already a lot of drama.

One of the 33 celebrity contestants, Taiwanese singer Terry Lin Zhixuan reportedly fell off the stage while filming the show. The 55-year-old, who propelled to stardom as a member of popular ’90s duo Ukulele had just finished his performance when he fell two metres down a platform lift shaft.

Performers use the lift to be brought up to the stage during the show. A netizen at the scene said that the audience and crew were shocked when Lin fell, according to 8days.sg. They were worried that Lin would be seriously injured as he had fallen onto a hard metal surface. When the incident happened, crew members rushed onto the stage to check on Lin. When Lin emerged from the shaft, everyone heaved a sigh of relief.

Lin insisted on resuming with filming despite his fall and even apologised for “disturbing everyone”. After he finished filming, Lin was seen limping backstage while being assisted by Chinese singer Hu Haiquan. The fall sparked heated discussion among netizens and many of them were concerned for Lin’s injuries. They also urged the crew to take full safety precautions.

“Wasn’t the Godfrey Gao incident enough of a warning?” asked one netizen.

There were also fans who praised Lin for his professionalism.

“He’s a singer who really loves the stage”, “He’s full of positive energy” and “To insist on continuing with the show in spite of the circumstances, he deserves our respect” were some of the many comments lauding Terry. Luckily, Lin only suffered minor injuries. His manager said that Lin was taken to the hospital for a number of tests after the accident, and was diagnosed with a muscle strain in the waist.

“The doctor said there are no bone fractures. It’s not a big deal,” said Lin’s manager, adding that the singer is recovering well.

Lin took to Facebook on Thursday (Aug 12) to thank fans for their concern, saying that he was able to perform normally after resting for a few days.

Call Me By Fire features a star-studded cast including Jordan Chan, Julian Cheung, Jerry Yan, Edmond Leung, and Beyond member Paul Wong.

