Song Joong Ki gives up part of his 9,000 sqft property so his neighbours can have a wider road

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean actor Song Joong Ki, 35 was in the headlines not once but twice in the past couple of weeks for being an all-around nice guy. It was reported by Korean news outlets that he offered to give up 1,500 sq ft of the 9,000 sq ft home he owns in Itaewon after neighbours complained that the road between their houses was too narrow for them to navigate.

The land that the actor is offering to give up to the government for them to widen the roads would reduce his property by a sizeable amount, which is 16.7 per cent, according to 8days.sg.

In July, Song Joong Ki’s neighbours made a complaint against him for repaving a public road bordering his house. His neighbours were upset that works had caused the road to be elevated, and city officials eventually ordered the renovators to correct the issue.

- Advertisement -

In 2020, Song Joong Ki began renovations on his Itaewon home after buying it for an estimated KRW10bil (SGD11.7 million). The actor’s other nice guy incident came from

a netizen who was in charge of the Korea International Accessible Dance Festival (KIADA). According to the netizen, the team contacted the actor to record a short video message with his phone to promote the festival. What the actor did surprised them all.

Song Joong Ki apparently went the extra mile by reading up on the festival’s six-year history, dressing up in a tux and recording a 49-second clip that explained what the festival was about.

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a diverse spectrum of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the hit films A Werewolf Boy (2012), The Battleship Island (2017) and Space Sweepers (2021)./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg