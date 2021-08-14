Entertainment Celebrity BTS has been nominated for a total of 5 awards at the '2021 MTV...

BTS has been nominated for a total of 5 awards at the ‘2021 MTV Video Music Awards’ 

The septet was named as a nominee for five different award categories including Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Choreography and Best Editing

BTS has been nominated for five awards. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Seoul — South Korean boy band BTS has been nominated for five awards at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (2021 MTV VMA). 2021 MTV VMA announced on August 11 the nominees for each of their award categories on their official .

The septet was named as a nominee for five different award categories including Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Choreography and Best Editing.

Held in the United States, the MTV VMA is a prestigious music awards ceremony and the awards winners will be announced for about 20 different categories.

The different award categories include ‘Video of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best Collaboration’, and more. Nominees for ‘Best Group’ and ‘Song of Summer’ are scheduled to be announced soon as well.

The 2021 MTV VMA will be held at the Barclays Center in City on September 12th, and be broadcast live through the MTV channel, according to Allkpop.

BTS is one of the nominees for the 2021 MTV VMA. Picture: Instagram

BTS, also known as Bangtan Sonyeondan (Bangtan Boys) consists of seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, , and Jungkook. Their ages range from 23 to 28 years old.

The boyband debuted under Big Hit Entertainment in Seoul in 2013. BTS is also a backronym for Beyond the Scene in July 2017. Each BTS member co-writes and co-produces their own music and their music style includes a wide range of genres.

BTS released their debut single album 2 Cool 4 Skool in 2013 followed by US 200 entries The Most Beautiful Moment in Life, Part 2 (2015), The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Forever (2016 and Wings (2016). Wings was the first BTS album to sell one million copies in South Korea.

In 2017, BTS gained popularity internationally, breaking records and was the first Korean group to receive a certification by the Recording Industry Association of (RIAA) with their single Mic Drop./TISGFollow us on Social Media

