- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Malaysian songstress and businesswoman Datuk Siti Nurhaliza gave birth to her second child in April. She shared on an Instagram post on June 5 that she has resumed exercising again.

Speaking to a Malay news outlet, Siti said that she is slowly building her strength back and that it has been a challenge.

“My target now is to get back to my ideal shape after giving birth to Afwa in April,” she told the portal. The Malay news outlet reported that the star has lost 20kg so far and aims to lose 10kg more. Siti’s end goal is not only to weigh at least 60kg but also regain her stamina because she wants to go back to the stage as soon as possible.

For the past few months, Siti has been occupied with her various business ventures, charity work, virtual events and also being a mother to her two children, Siti Aafiyah and son, Muhammad Afwa.

- Advertisement -

She said: “The plan was to hold a concert last year, but since the pandemic is still ongoing it just hasn’t been possible.

“I will just have to be patient and see what happens next,” the Aku Bidadari Syurgamu singer said.

Last August, the 42-year-old singer held a virtual concert in conjunction with the release of her 18th studio album, ManifestaSITI2020, according to The Star.

In other news, it is not new that Siti and her songs have been getting renewed interest worldwide as there are more and more reaction videos to her performances on YouTube. Siti’s concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall back in 2005 is one of her most popular performances that has garnered a few reaction videos.

- Advertisement -

These reaction videos talk about Siti’s wonderful performances and her powerful voice and they are entertaining to watch. However, there is one done recently by American vocal teachers Chase and Melia that is perhaps the most informative. Chase and Melia are a husband and wife team and they wrote on their official website that their reaction videos are meant to educate, encourage and entertain other singers.

In one particular video, the couple focused on the love songs medley Siti performed for almost 15 minutes at the concert, consisting of tracks Jerat Percintaan, Purnama Merindu, Aku Cinta Padamu, Diari Hatimu and Kau Kekasihku.

“The reason why we like her voice so much is really the vowels,” said Melia.

- Advertisement -

“When you hear this music… if you’ve ever sung with an orchestra, or a band or anything like that, being able to sit on top and always be clearly heard above all of this other stuff going on, is a skill. Something that she’s practised for a long time,” added Chase.

“She looks like she could do this all day. That’s really awesome,” concluded Melia near the end of the video.

Siti has commented previously that she sees people doing reaction videos to her performances as a positive thing for the Malaysian music industry.

“These reaction videos are a way for me and other Malaysian singers to get more exposure. It’s also a means for them to be introduced to Malaysian talents,” said Siti, who has been a force in the singing arena since making her debut some 26 years ago./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg