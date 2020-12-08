Rebel Wilson shows off figure after 30 kilograms of weight loss

- Advertisement -

Comedian Rebel Wilson, 40 has shed more than 28 kilograms during her ‘year of health’. Last Saturday, Rebel showed off her amazing weight loss in a fitted ski-suit in Austria.

The Pitch Perfect star flaunted her slimmer self as she posed in the snow looking as fierce and confident as ever. The actress’ blonde locks were styled nicely for the outing while she stood tall on the picturesque mountain. Rebel wrote of her excitement at the weather: “You can tell I’m Australian with how excited I get to be in the snow.”

She showed herself going down the slopes during a photoshoot and pretending to throw a snowball in a playful pose. Rebel shared what she ate while embarking on her ‘year of health’ over the past 12 months. The 5ft 3in actress said that she ate less than 1,500 calories a day to lose weight.

The Bridesmaids star confessed: “If I wanna lose weight in that week, I kinda have to stay under the 1,500.”

Now that she has reached at her goal weight of 75kg, Rebel is “more into like a maintenance phase, and probably be about 2,000/2,500 because I do work out like a beast.”

“So I can eat a bit more, now that I’m – now that I’ve hit my goal weight and I’m ‘maintaining’,’ said the Pitch Perfect star, adding gamely: ‘So yeah. Hopefully I don’t sound like the biggest w***** saying all this stuff.”

Rebel thanks Vivamayr, a luxury medical centre and holistic retreat in Lake Altaussee, Austria for helping her in her weight loss journey. Last week on Instagram Live, Rebel recently returned to Vivamayr as something of a ‘bookend’ to her ‘Year Of Health.’

She explained that “for me a high-protein diet was the way to go,” since genteelly munching a chicken breast leads to “eating mindfully.”

As a result of mindful eating “you feel satisfied and then you stop eating, whereas if I’m eating a whole freakin’ bag of chips, I’m just like devouring that and suddenly there’s a ton of calories and game over.”

Rebel continued: “So basically I changed to a high-protein diet. Does this mean I eat healthy and clean every day? No, far from it, but I am prioritizing where I can – if I go out to a restaurant, I’ll try the salmon, a chicken breast.”

She confessed: ‘Like I don’t eat that much meat. That’s why it was hard. I was mainly vegetarian. But now I really have to concentrate at it, because my body just responds well to protein,” and she may try a ‘protein smoothie, “cause that’s easier for me to eat, with some vegan protein in it, which is awesome.”

During the Instagram Live, she revealed that before the Year Of Health her previous lowest weight was caused by a life-threatening bout of malaria.

“I was at my skinniest when I had malaria when I almost died, when I came out of hospital everyone was like, Wow what did you do? I almost died…”

The actress is now looking at the prospect of freezing her eggs, and part of the reason for the Year Of Health was to prepare herself for this process.

“I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like – OK, I’m going to do this. I’m going to get healthy,” she said.

The comedian is now dating Jacob Busch, 29, whom Rebel described as ‘very private’ while chatting with fans on Instagram.

Rebel said “we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now. So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend.”

The couple started dating last September and it became serious when she came back to Los Angeles after previously self-isolating in Australia amid the COVID-19 lockdowns.

She revealed this summer that before she embarked on her weight loss journey she in fact made sure to keep her weight on because of her movie career.

“I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit,” she explained to The Sun.

“I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits,” the The Hustle actress dished.

