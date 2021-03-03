Demi Lovato talks about body positivity

- Advertisement -

It is known Demi Lovato is all about keeping it real. The singer-actress has been candid about her previous eating disorder, accepting her stretch marks and the brain damage she went through from her 2018 overdose. The Disney alum is now opening up about another update on her journey. Recently, the 28-year-old uploaded a video on Instagram of herself in a pair of pants that were too big for her.

As reported on Buzzfeed on March 3, she wrote that she accidentally lost weight. Lovato said that she doesn’t count calories anymore, she doesn’t over-exercise anymore and doesn’t restrict or purge. She added that she does not live life accordingly to diet culture and that she has actually lost weight.

- Advertisement -

“This is a different experience. But I feel full,” Lovato said. “Not of food. But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance, peace, serenity, joy and love.”

And in her Instagram story, Lovato added a pic of a quote: “And I said to my body softly, ‘I want to be your friend.’ It took a long breath and replied, ‘I have been waiting my whole life for this.'”

“Thank you, body, for your patience and faith in me,” she added at the bottom.

Born on Aug 20, 1992, Demetria Devonne Lovato, known professionally as Demi Lovato, is an American singer and actress. After appearing on the children’s television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004), she rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). The former film’s soundtrack included “This Is Me”, Lovato’s duet with Joe Jonas, which became a top-ten single on the Billboard Hot 100.

After signing with Hollywood Records, Lovato released her pop rock debut album, Don’t Forget (2008), which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. Its follow-up, Here We Go Again (2009), debuted at number one in the US, while its title track peaked in the top 15 of the country. Lovato’s third studio album, Unbroken (2011), experimented with pop and R&B./TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg