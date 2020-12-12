Siti Nurhaliza to reveal baby’s gender during Shopee’s 12.12 sale

- Advertisement -

Online e-commerce site Shopee is going grand for its 12.12 Birthday Sale with the help of Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza Tarrudin.

On Saturday (Dec 12), the 41-year-old singer will host her big gender reveal of her second child on Shopee Live after officially confirming her pregnancy recently.

Siti Nurhaliza is the pioneering member of the Shopee Celebrity Squad and it may be the first time a Malaysian artiste is doing a gender reveal on a local e-commerce platform.

- Advertisement -

This is in conjunction with SIMPLYSITI’s collaboration with Nuex Rosli (NR Cosmetics) to create an all-in-one compact foundation that will be sold exclusively on Shopee.

Details of the gender reveal on Shopee Live are as follows:

Date : Saturday (Dec 12, 2020)

Time : 12.30 pm

Link : https://shopee.com.my/DatoSiti1212

Siti Nurhaliza has confirmed that she is four months pregnant with her second child. She took to Instagram more than a week ago to share the exciting news with her 7.9 million followers, putting to rest to speculation after a baby bump was spotted by observant fans.

“Today on December 1, 2020, my husband and I are making an official announcement about my four-month-old pregnancy,” she announced.

“There was no intention to stay silent the past few months but my husband and I knew when the time is right, we would share this news with all of you, especially our family, relatives, friends, fans and anyone who knows us.”

Siti and her husband, entrepreneur Khalid Mohamad Jiwa, have a two-year-old daughter, Siti Aafiyah. The singer asked everyone to pray for her baby’s good health. “Thank you again to all of you for your understanding and who have not stopped praying for me all this time.”

“I am very grateful for this valuable gift because I was given the opportunity to get pregnant after Siti Aafiyah was two years old,” she said.

The Instagram post featured the singer in black and white, cradling her baby bump. The post has 399,459 likes at the time of writing and the comments section was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities, including Ning Baizura, Ernie Zakri, Scha Alyahya, Faizal Tahir, Mira Filzah and Fasha Sandha. /TISG

Please follow and like us: