Caught in the act: Unmasked delivery staff manhandle Shopee orders at Jurong West

Singapore — A person took a three-minute video of several men throwing around Shopee packages from the back of the van at Jurong West.

Moreover, the men who handled the packages were working without masks on.

The men can be seen in the video removing many boxes and packages of all shapes and sizes from the van and placing them, often quite roughly and haphazardly, on the ground.

At first, when a person comes to pick up a package, the men are still somewhat careful in their handling. But later, after he is gone, their treatment seems to get rougher and more careless.

The workers can be heard talking and laughing even though the person who took the video from a higher vantage point from some distance away.

At the end of the video, the packages are all in untidy piles around the back of the van, seemingly without order.

According to a report in mothership.sg, a resident from a nearby HDB block took the video of the incident, which occurred on Aug 11.

“Explains why there are always damaged items when the sender had taken precautions and used extra packaging, but no effort by the unethical handlers,” the resident is quoted in the report as saying.

The report said that the men in the video are not, in actuality, Shopee employees, but are workers with J&T Express, one of the third-party companies responsible for logistics and deliveries.

Shopee told mothership that it is “committed to working closely with our logistics partners to deliver an enjoyable, reliable and secure shopping experience. The delivery personnel featured in the video were engaged by our 3PL partner. The behaviour is unacceptable, and it goes against our values and service commitment at Shopee.”

The e-commerce company added that it has strict guidelines for delivery in place and that it will continue to work with logistics partners to make sure that these guidelines are followed.

As for J&T Express, it said it was conducting an investigation into the matter, and also called the behavior of the staff “unacceptable.”



“At J&T Express, the health and safety of our customers and the public is of top priority. This behaviour is unacceptable and goes against our strict delivery standards and Covid-19 protocols. We are working to investigate this issue with the contractors involved,” the firm is quoted as saying. /TISG

