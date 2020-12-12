Rain announces new boy group Ciipher under his management

- Advertisement -

Korean superstar Rain has made an exciting announcement! Recently that actor-singer put a mysterious post on December 9, saying that he will deliver “good news” at noon the next day.

The K-pop star kept to his word and on December 10, he introduced his first boy group Ciipher, under his management. Rain uploaded a photo of the seven-member boy group on his Instagram account, and captioned it, “Excited to introduce Rain Company’s first boy band CIIPHER on today’s episode of SeasonBSeason! Don’t miss out!!”

A source from Rain Company shared, “Ciiper is aiming to debut early next year. More information about the members will be released later on the official website. They will first appear on Rain’s YouTube channel SeasonBSeason today.”

It was reported that Ciipher has been preparing to debut for about three years and that most of the members have been on an audition programme and/or were trainees at large agencies.

- Advertisement -

Some of the members who appeared on survival programmes are Park Sungwon from “Under Nineteen,” Kil Dohwan from “YG Treasure Box,” Moon Hyun Bin from “Produce 101,” and “Choi Seokwon from “No Mercy.”

Born on June 25, 1985, Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia, and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009), the latter of which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

Rain had set up his own company twice, the first being J. Tune Entertainment in 2007, and R.A.I.N. Company in 2015.

Please follow and like us: