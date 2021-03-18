Rain stars in upcoming drama series Ghost Doctor

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Rain is making a comeback to the small screen as an actor in an upcoming drama. His label, Sublime Artist Agency, confirmed on March 17 that Rain has been cast as a lead in the upcoming drama series Ghost Doctor. The drama is about two doctors who are the complete opposite of each other. Allkpop reports that Rain will play Cha Young Min, a genius but selfish and arrogant doctor. Ghost Doctor is Rain’s first new drama in about two years since MBC’s Welcome 2 Life in 2019. The drama is set to premiere sometime in the second half of 2021.

Born on June 25, 1982, Jung Ji-hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and music producer.

Rain’s musical career includes seven albums (six Korean, one Japanese), 28 singles and numerous concert tours around the world. He achieved breakthrough success with his third Korean album, It’s Raining (2004), which spawned the number one single of the same name. The album sold a million copies in Asia and established Rain as an international star.

Rain made his acting debut in the 2003 drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School. His lead role in the pan-Asia hit drama Full House (2004) established his status as a Hallyu star. In 2008, Rain made his Hollywood debut in the film Speed Racer and starred in Ninja Assassin (2009), which made him the first Korean to win an MTV award.

Rain had set up his own company twice, the first being J. Tune Entertainment in 2007, and R.A.I.N. Company in 2015.

Rain was born as Jung Ji-hoon on June 25, 1982, in Seosan, South Korea. His mother died in December 2000 as she struggled with diabetes. In the same year, Rain was recruited as a trainee for JYP Entertainment, led by recording artist and producer Park Jin-young. In a CNN interview and also in a Discovery Channel documentary called Discovering Hip Korea, he recalled being repeatedly rejected because of his looks: "In fact, I was told after one audition that my singing and dancing was great but I did not make it because I did not have double eyelids." He was eventually recruited into JYP Entertainment, as Park Jin-young saw his drive and persistence. During his early years of training, Rain was a backup dancer.

