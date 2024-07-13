SINGAPORE: Bedok is a popular choice for couples seeking a cozy, local vibe for their dates. However, one Singaporean woman feels that the neighbourhood isn’t quite the ideal spot for a truly romantic dinner.

Posting on the Facebook group ‘Complaint Singapore,’ the woman shared that she met a new man on a dating app and proposed they have dinner at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

However, much to her surprise and disappointment, he countered with the suggestion of dining in Bedok instead.

Feeling let down by his choice, she couldn’t help but express her frustration, questioning his decision with remarks like, “[Is he] stingy or what? Why don’t men know the rules of dating? I [should] decide.”

In the comments section, many criticized her for suggesting to have dinner at such a luxurious location. One netizen even flat-out called her a “gold digger,” implying she was more interested in fancy meals than genuine connections.

Another said that having a simple meal at Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre should be more than enough. He questioned why anyone would need to go all out at MBS, hinting that maybe she was being a “big shot” or high-maintenance with her choice.

Others also chimed in to remind her that romance doesn’t always require a fancy setting to flourish. One netizen shared a charming story about her first date. She wrote, “My first date was a picnic and we both cooked our own dishes and brought them to the picnic.”

Another shared, “My first date with him, we both decided to go Labrador Park, he got me a peach tea from the vending machine, I still appreciate ❤️ cause end of the day, how ataas the place is, if the vibe is bad, the whole date is bad. Sometimes it’s the person and the vibe that matters and not the place!!”

Some also gave props to the man for being sharp enough to recognize when someone is trying to take advantage of him.

One netizen said, “He knows you ask so Atas just to play him only. Salute him… He’s smart. Your true colours are shown woman.”

Featured image by Depositphotos