Fans react to photos of NCT’s Jungwoo smoking

It seems like another member of the K-pop mega group NCT is in hot soup! Jungwoo’s name has been trending on Twitter after photos of him smoking spread online recently.

The matter was met with polarising opinions from fans. There were those who said that as an idol, Jungwoo should set a good example for his younger, impressionable fans by not smoking, at least in public. Some fans also pointed out that smoking is simply bad for his health.

On the other hand, there were fans who defended the pop star. Here, they argued that he is allowed to do whatever he wants to do and he is old enough to make his own choices.

Other fans turned the serious situation into a funny one saying that it is hilarious how Jungwoo is known for his adorable appearance yet looks hot as a bad boy while smoking. Jungwoo is not the first member among the 23-member NCT to be caught in a sticky situation.

On 1st October, NCT member Lucas was caught accidentally flashing a cigarette box during an Instagram Live.

#JUNGWOO is an adult and can do whatever he wants, HOWEVER he shouldn’t do that in person especially when young fans follow him and sets a bad imagine/it may inspire younger people to do the same already knowing it’s bad. pic.twitter.com/MdkLZQonXl — JJ ⁷ 💕(inactive kinda) (@loveyoubunchs) December 9, 2020

I don't care if he was smoking, smoking is very known in Korea so what but plss zeus take care of yourself and know your limits I saw the picture and YOU'RE SO HOT LOL#JUNGWOO pic.twitter.com/OuXOTRik2q — Chieny Evangelista (@itschaenggg) December 9, 2020

Jungwoo smoking? YES HE IS SMOKING HOT!!! #JUNGWOO #JUNGWOOBESTBOY but on a more serious note, I don't like anyone smoking because it is dangerous and bad for one's health. So yes, I would be happy if #luwoo stopped but it's their life and as adults they know what's right & wrong pic.twitter.com/CNSaGSlZz9 — 이동혁|| Donghyuqq (@LemoonHYUCK) December 9, 2020

yes, he smokes. so what? he's a grown man let him live. if you're hating him for it, please leave the fandom. we don't need you here. #JUNGWOO #jungwoodeservesbetter #jungwoo pic.twitter.com/D7uh5BTkQZ — dara || YEOSANG BEST BOY (@sangieyeoz) December 10, 2020

I know smoking is bad for his lungs and health……but can we get a moment to talk about how jungwoo looks hot af in the pics😳😔🤚 — lilbinnie☆ (@hyunjinsbinnie) December 9, 2020

NCT is a South Korean boy group formed by SM Entertainment. Their name stands for the Hallyu localization project Neo Culture Technology, a term coined by their producer and SM founder Lee Soo-man to describe the group’s concept of having an unlimited number of members divided into multiple sub-units based in various cities worldwide.

Since the group’s initial introduction by their native label’s founder in January 2016, the group consists of 23 members as of September 2020, ranging from those in their late-teens to mid-twenties and participating in a total of four different sub-units.

The group introduced their first unit, the rotational NCT U, on April 9, 2016 with the double digital single “The 7th Sense” and “Without You”. It was followed by the Seoul-based unit NCT 127 on July 7, 2016 with their eponymous extended play and later the then-teenage only unit NCT Dream on August 24, 2016 with the digital single “Chewing Gum”. The group then introduced their first overseas localized sub-unit WayV, a seven-member unit based in China, on January 17, 2019 with the single album The Vision.`

