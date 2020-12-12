Celebrity Kris Jenner splurges on new Rolls-Royce

Kris Jenner splurges on new Rolls-Royce

Kris Jenner just bought a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost which has a starting price of USD332,500 and she is the first person in the US to own the model

Kris Jenner just bought a Rolls-Royce Ghost. Picture: YouTube

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

Celebrity
It is a known fact that the Kardashian-Jenners are fans of cars. Throughout the years, each member of the famous family has splurged thousands, and up to millions of dollars on luxury rides to add to their incredible collection.

The reality stars are fans of luxury and stylish cars but there is a brand in particular that they favour, The Rolls-Royce. Momager Kris Jenner just bought the latest model. Not too long ago, the Kardashian-Jenner clan were just a normal family from California on the rise to becoming famous reality stars.

Now the family is among the world’s most famous families and have completely taken over reality TV and social media realms. Kris Jenner oversees the family’s empire while the KarJenners have gone on to create their own brands, grow their individual wealth and become moguls in their own right. Kim Kardashian West founded her own shapewear and makeup lines where she earns millions of dollars each year.

Spending USD400,000 on a car is not a problem for Kris Jenner. Picture: Instagram

Her half-sister Kendall Jenner is earning big bucks as a model. Lifestyle brand Poosh is owned by Kourtney Kardashian. Khloé Kardashian co-owns a clothing brand, and Rob Kardashian is the founder of his own sock company. The youngest sibling, Kylie Jenner owns a successful cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

The KarJenners are beyond rich with their own businesses, and partnerships as well as being social media moguls. They have a net worth in the millions and with all of the hard work they have put in over the years, the money continues to roll in.

It comes as no surprise then that the family rewards themselves with luxury buys. They buy lavish mansions, designer clothes and expensive jewelry as well as luxury cars. Each member of the famous family has their own collection of luxurious cars, from Bugatties, Mercedes-Benzes, to Ferraris and Lamborghinis. The Rolls-Royce is the KarJenner’s ride of choice. The family members have splurged on various types of Rolls-Royce models.

From Kim Kardashian West’s matte black Rolls-Royce Ghost to Kylie Jenner’s custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV, the KarJenners are known fans of the luxurious vehicles. The family does not mind the hefty price tags that come with Rolls-Royces. Momager Kris Jenner just bought a 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost which has a starting price of USD332,500 (SGD444,315) and she is the first person in the US who owns such a car. Kris does not have a problem spending that much on a car.

Tags: ,
