Lili Reinhart takes beloved rescue dog for walk

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has been safely filming the much anticipated fifth season of the TV series in Vancouver, Canada amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

The 24-year-old decided to take her beloved rescue dog Milo for a walk around the block before heading to work on Wednesday. Reinhart looked comfortable in a matching green sweatsuit paired with black fleece-lined snow boots. The actress layered an oversized black coat over her crewneck sweatshirt that matched with the dog carrier over her shoulder.

Her bright blonde hair peeked from beneath her yellow beanie which had daisies embroidered on it. Reinhart’s mouth and nose were covered with a face mask to deter the spread of the COVID-19 virus. She patiently waited for her rescue dog who was busy sniffing all of the nearby plant life and roaming as far as his leash would let him. Reinhart, who plays the role of Betty Cooper on Riverdale adopted Milo back in February, right before the COVID-19 lockdown.

‘This is my new baby. He has quickly become a great love of mine. Meet Milo ❤️ my rescue sweetheart,’ wrote the star, who shared a photo of herself and her fur baby on Instagram.

Reinhart told her 26 million followers that she found Milo through Furever Freed Dog Rescue, which works to ‘save abandoned & abused dogs from high-kill shelters & find responsible, loving furever homes!’

The Riverdale star is smitten with Milo and she has dedicated her entire photo feed to the pooch. Milo was attacked by another dog in April while going out on a walk with Reinhart. Thankfully he has fully recovered.

‘I guess for all the people out there who care about my little dog, Milo, I was taking him out today to get some exercise but he was attacked by another dog,’ explained the star in a tear-filled IG Story at the time. Reinhart rushed Milo to the hospital where he went through surgery. She returned to Instagram a week later to update her followers about her dog’s miraculous recovery and how ‘thankful’ she is to have him by her side.

‘I almost lost Milo a week ago when he was attacked and I can’t even begin to imagine what my life would be like without him now,’ she wrote. Besides being a devoted fur parent, Reinhart spends most of her time in front of the camera as a co-lead on her hit TV series Riverdale, which is based on the classic Archie comics.

Reinhart has been seen out and about in Vancouver with series co-stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch since they resumed production on Riverdale in September.

The fifth season of the series is set to premiere on January 2021 and the season’s very first teaser trailer was released on Wednesday.

