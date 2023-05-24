Stories you might’ve missed, May 24

CONDO OWNER SUGGESTS GOVT SHOULD NOT ALLOW HDB RESIDENTS TO WORK IN CONDOS

SINGAPORE: In an outrageously elitist post, a LinkedIn user has suggested that the Government should not allow those who live in public housing to work in private residences like condominiums.

The netizen, Satwant Kaur, said that it is very hard for her to live in Singapore because the Government allows this and that she needs to limit contact with HDB dwellers, lest she loses her unique identity “as most of them have.”

WOMAN SLAMS “HEARTLESS & SHAMELESS” PASSENGER WHO REFUSED TO PAY $25 TO HER TADA DRIVER DAD

SINGAPORE: A woman posted screenshots of the exchanges between her father, who drives for TADA, and a passenger who tried to get away without paying his $25 fare from Woodlands to Ubi.

The father of TikTok user @tingtingagalia had been kind enough to agree to drive him when the man said he didn’t have enough cash on him and would need to run into his home to pay him for the ride.

WOMAN SAYS THAT AFTER BEING WITH A GUY FOR OVER A YEAR, HE IS STILL UNDECIDED ON THE RELATIONSHIP

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media, asking how she could deal with her “situationship”. She had been with a guy for more than a year, but they did not consider themselves to be in a relationship.

Not wanting to be in relationship-limbo any longer, she wrote in an anonymous Facebook post: “1.5 years of being ‘together’ and yet the guy you love is still undecided on you. Even when you give your 200%, you are never good enough. You give him everything without expecting anything in return and yet you are never good enough.”

VIDEO OF FOREIGN WORKER HELPING UNCLE TO HIS HDB BLOCK MELTS HEARTS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

SINGAPORE: A video of a foreign worker helping an elderly uncle walk to his HDB block has been circulated on social media, melting the hearts of many online.

Facebook page Singapore Incidents shared a heartwarming video on Monday (May 23), which captured a foreign worker helping an elderly man walk through a corridor. “Witnessed something so sweet,” the video read. “Saw a construction worker helping a local Chinese uncle who can’t walk well towards his block. So thoughtful of this foreign worker.”

NETIZENS RESPOND TO CRYPTIC FISH AND CHIPS AD BY NGO

SINGAPORE: Netizens are questioning a recent advertisement of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), after it seemed to imply that consumers can choose how much they spend on particular items. In response, however, many have come up with examples of how the said choice is not that easy to make in Singapore, especially within the context of buying food.

CASE, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation with a commitment to the well-being of consumers, published an ad with the slogan: “The choice is yours.” The advertisement featured two different kinds of fish and chips platters, one costing $5 and the other costing $15.

