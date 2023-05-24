Home News Netizens respond to cryptic fish and chips ad by NGO

Netizens respond to cryptic fish and chips ad by NGO

Image: Reddit Singapore screengrab / @aktivate74
By Beatrice Del Rosario

SINGAPORE: Netizens are questioning a recent advertisement of the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), after it seemed to imply that consumers can choose how much they spend on particular items. In response, however, many have come up with examples of how the said choice is not that easy to make in Singapore, especially within the context of buying food.

CASE, a non-profit, non-governmental organisation with a commitment to the well being of consumers published an ad with the slogan “The choice is yours.” The advertisement featured two different kinds of fish and chips platters, one costing S$5 and the other costing S$15.

“Find out how you can be a smart consumer today,” the ad read.

A netizen shared a link with an online news forum on Saturday (May 20), creating a thread called “Case says ‘Choice is yours!'”

Many users responded to the post, sharing their thoughts on the matter.

A handful expressed their sentiments over the slogan, with one even saying. “This is probably the most condescending ad I’ve ever seen.”

A few others questioned the point that the ad aimed to get across. “I had to google what they do to understand their intended message for this ad,” said one. “Even then, what exactly are they trying to say?”

Another responded, saying, “They are trying to say that food today is not too expensive, it’s your fault for making bad choices…”

