Woman says that after being with a guy for over a year, he is still undecided on the relationship

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media, asking how she could deal with her “situationship”. She had been with a guy for more than a year, but they did not consider themselves to be in a relationship.

Not wanting to be in relationship-limbo any longer, she wrote in an anonymous Facebook post: “1.5 years of being ‘together’ and yet the guy you love is still undecided on you. Even when you give your 200%, you are never good enough. You give him everything without expecting anything in return and yet you are never good enough.”

She added that the guy would still get to know other girls under the guise of friendship and would get angry with her when she expressed concern.

“Funny how he doesn’t want you but at the same time, he doesn’t want to let you go. Despite all the red flags with his loyalty and commitment, you can’t let go too because you sincerely hopes he will change one day. Do you stay when he doesn’t call or check in on you? Do you stay when meeting you has become a chore? Do you stay when you’re non existent to the people around him? Do you stay when you’re never his priority?” she asked in her post.

The woman added that she knew the answers to her own questions but found it difficult to let go as she was blinded by her love for him.

She added: “Question now is: How much longer can I wait until the heart runs out of love?”

Here's what netizens who commented on her post said:

