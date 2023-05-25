‘Wife is angry / annoyed because I don’t post on social media,’ Reddit user laments

SINGAPORE: A Reddit thread blew up after a man wrote that his wife got angry and annoyed because he doesn’t post on social media, with netizens saying that there must be an underlying issue for their argument.

u/crazzeboi wrote on r/askSingapore on Tuesday (Mar 23) that he and his wife argued “because I don’t upload photos of us on my social media account (Instagram Facebook etc.) I mean I used to but over the years I don’t see a point to update my social media anymore. Her argument is that if I don’t update my social media how will people know if we are still together (we are married??)”

The post author added that he doesn’t really like taking “photos and selfies” and sometimes “grumbles” when this is what she wants.

However, he added that he doesn’t mind when she tags him.

“For special occasions I am fine, but not for everything. Am I weird in this age of social media? She also has a tendency to compare like why so and so husband or BF always post so sweet photos and I don’t. I really don’t get the this at all. Do I have to follow this clout chaser trend in order to please my wife?,” he asked.

Some commenters opined that the argument may be indicative of other issues between them.

“It has nothing to do with social media, it’s a deeper issue in the relationship. Your wife doesn’t feel like you value her,” wrote one.

“This is it. The underlying issue isn’t social media but social media is an outlet for the issue to come out from,” another agreed.

A commenter added, “OP needs to speak to le spouse.”

A woman who was sympathetic to the post author’s wife agreed as well, writing, “Ya I was never bothered about social media or pics until I felt like I was being taken for granted and unappreciated by my husband. It’s a very superficial but prominent display of affection between other couples and it was a constant reminder of the lack of affection I felt within our relationship. I can only speak for myself but I agree with you that unless the wife shows other signs of social media addiction, this is only a symptom of the underlying problem.

Another commenter took a more nuanced approach.

One woman wrote, “My boyfriend is the same as OP, I deleted Instagram because I got envious of my friends. Deleting it made me a happier person.”

A Reddit user advised the man to “have an open conversation. i am sure she would understand why you are not keen on posting.”

However, one commenter told him, “Close all your social media accounts.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg