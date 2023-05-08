Woman annoyed with her husband who took second job for extra $50-$100 daily while leaving her with child-care and housework

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking if she was the problem in her relationship for not wanting her husband to work a second job where she senses he “enjoy(s) alone time working for the extra 50-100 dollars”.

In an anonymous post, the woman wrote that the two combined did not earn much money, “just barely enough to get by”. She added that her husband worked a second job as a Grab rider and said she was usually fine with him leaving her with the housework and their child to care for. “But we are going on a trip soon and the kids school was cut short unexpectedly due to hari raya celebration”, the woman wrote, without specifying how many children they had.

She said in her post that she made a fuss about her husband going to his second job, which meant she would be “stuck with packing , childcaring and house work , plus having to settle my work stuff before the trip. Which I haven’t got the chance to do yet sadly while he a sense enjoy alone time working for the extra 50-100 dollars”. She asked netizens if she was being difficult for making a fuss or if she should “have let him earn the extra bucks to ‘make our life easier a little'”.

In the comments section, netizens are sometimes divided in their views. However, when it came to this woman, their replies were practically unanimous. They urged her to hold on a little longer, as some extra money would make a difference for the family’s upcoming trip. Others also said her husband was responsible instead of squandering away his time.

