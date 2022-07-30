After her partner threw their pet Myna on the floor, woman says she’s hesitant to start a family with him

- Advertisement -

A woman who witnessed her partner throwing their pet bird onto the floor felt that this was a major red flag and reconsidered having children with him.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that she was reluctant to start a family with her partner because of two reasons. The first was that they only dated for 8 months and stayed together for about two.

The second reason for her hesitance was because of his bad temper. The woman wrote that she and her partner had a pet Myna that they raised together. “However, things have changed as my partner have hurt the bird a few times. The first was after we had a small argument and he vented on the bird by brushing him away when he tried to land on his shoulder. The bird got startled and flew to me instead”, she wrote.

In another incident, when her partner came back tired from one one day, as the bird flew towards him he used his hand to wave it away. It took a sudden turn to avoid hitting the wall and “froze in shock for a good 2-3 minutes before he started calling in a fearful tone”. Since then, the bird avoided the woman’s partner and would jump away whenever he would try to pet it.

“The most recent incident was what made me really think twice about having a family with him. He practically threw the bird onto the floor. He said it wasn’t intentional, he was just pushing him away, but from what I see, he grabbed the bird and threw it towards the ground. The bird wasn’t badly hurt but was very afraid of him since then”, the woman wrote.

She added that when her partner was playing a game on his phone, the bird repeatedly disturbed him as the creature was curious about the movement of the animation.

“I feel these are some huge red flags as that is probably how children would behave too. And we talked about putting him back in the cage or ignoring him instead of venting/hurting him. He seems to have little patience and unable to control his temper when things goes awry”, the woman wrote.

She asked netizens if this was a good way to judge a man, asking if there was a possibility he might change after becoming a real father.

Here’s what netizens said:

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg