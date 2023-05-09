Woman making $12K/month with her husband earning $3K says, “Expecting a man to bring home the bacon is passe”

SINGAPORE: A woman who took to social media with advice for others said she was fine with earning $12,000 a month while her husband earned only $3,000.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman, who was responding to another post, wrote: “My husband and I both earn a combined income of well over 15K a month, with me earning more than 80% of this. So i bring home the bacon, so what? Expecting a man to bring home the bacon is passe”.

She explained that her husband did not mind the income gap and would work to find ways to increase his income so that he eased the financial burden on her. She also added that she never expected her husband to buy her gifts and preferred to do her own shopping. “So he helps out in other ways, like when i need to go somewhere he will drive me. I never ever bring up income as an issue and although I pay for most expenses, I am ok with it because he offers to help whenever he can financially”, she said.

The woman wrote that her parents were worried at first but told her she would have to decide if this was what she wanted for the rest of her life. “After all, the ones who have to deal with this fact of life would be you and your partner. If you think you can manage this, then that’s good!” she wrote.

