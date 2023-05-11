Girlfriend joins bf’s family on trip to celebrate Mother’s Day, she wants to go for a massage but he says they should only do what his mum wants to do

SINGAPORE: A girlfriend who went on a Mother’s Day trip with her boyfriend and his family found that he did not let her do anything other than what his mother wanted.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that her “boyfriend suggested me to (sic) join him and his family on a 2d1n Batam trip to celebrate Mother’s Day. I casually agreed cause i’m available and free on that day too”.

After they bought their tickets, the girlfriend then asked her boyfriend if they could go for an hour-long massage. However, her boyfriend refused as he said “we can only do stuff the mum wants to do as this is a celebration for her. Thus we should not do our own things”.

“Then i proceed to ask if late at night, when everyone is asleep can we at least spend some couple time, which he also deny. Cause he say he don’t want his family seeing or hearing us”, she wrote. She added that she regretted going with him as it seemed like the entire trip had to revolve around his mother.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Last month, a mother of an adult son took to social media asking if she should kick him out because he was trying to micromanage her life.

In an anonymous post to a popular confessions Facebook page, the woman wrote that her son was over 40 years old and had a good job in a large corporation. She said that he was unmarried and despite drawing a good salary, refused to move out.

“We are living in a 5 room flat, which I feel is too big for just the 2 of us. I have planned to down size to a 3 Br or 4 br directly from HDB to be practical, and capitalise on the capital gain. The problem is he is against this”, the woman wrote. She added that she felt her son was trying to micromanage her life for over a year and she wanted to put a stop to things.

“Should I feel bad for forcing him out if he is not agreeable to my plan a[n]d desire..?” she asked.

