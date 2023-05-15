NUS student talking to a guy from China in his late 30s asks if the relationship would ever work out due to their political differences

SINGAPORE: A student from NUS took to social media asking if a relationship with someone who had very different political views would ever work out.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page for students from NUS, a woman wrote that she had been texting a guy from China. She added that they got to know each other by chance where recently he talked to her and asked to hang out sometimes as he does not know many people.

She added that the man was in his late 30s or 40s and asked: “Due to cultural differences and also my poor command of chinese, just asking the folks here, was he asking me out?”

“Recently we kind of touched on the subject of certain areas in China and there was a clash in opinions (mainly because of the different media that we are exposed to; he only accesses chinese media while I only access western-centred media). I think he was kind of unhappy and we kind of stopped texting. I am also not sure if he is interested in me or just trying to make friends”, she wrote.

She also wanted to know if their relationship would work out as she felt that language barriers and cultural differences could be gotten over, but was not so sure about political differences. “In this case where one party has and will only consider one media outlet as a source of information. Should I just give up? Students from China, or anyone who has dated someone from China, please weigh in!” she wrote.

Here’s what netizens who commented on her post said:

So, will their relationship work out?

