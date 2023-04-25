Mother of her 40-year-old son says he refuses to move out and doesn’t allow her to downsize the flat; she now wants to force him out

SINGAPORE: A mother of an adult son took to social media asking if she should kick him out because he tries to micromanage her life.

In an anonymous post to a popular confessions Facebook page, the woman wrote that her son was over 40 years old and had a good job in a large corporation. She said that he was unmarried and despite drawing a good salary, refused to move out.

“We are living in a 5 room flat, which I feel is too big for just the 2 of us. I have planned to down size to a 3 Br or 4 br directly from HDB to be practical, and capitalise on the capital gain. The problem is he is against this”, the woman wrote. She added that she felt her son was trying to micromanage her life for over a year and she wanted to put a stop to things.

“Should I feel bad for forcing him out if he is not agreeable to my plan a[n]d desire..?” she asked.

Most netizens who commented on the post told her to do as she wished since it was her house. They suggested giving him a date to move out by as a courtesy.

Here’s what they wrote:

