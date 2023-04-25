25yo woman throws tantrums when parents don’t buy her what she wants, she even runs to the bathroom crying when told no in public

SINGAPORE: A man took to social media after he witnessed the bad behaviour of his acquaintance’s 25-year-old daughter.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that his acquaintance’s daughter had already graduated and worked freelance. “She comes from a pretty well-to-do family that stays in a landed property. In addition to still partly depending on her parents (which is understandable in SG since it takes time to be able to afford moving out and living independently), she still frequently asks for expensive “gifts” from her parents knowing that they are too soft to reject her”, he wrote.

“Recently she has been demanding and throwing frequent tantrums at her parents for a high end gaming PC (costs a few thousand dollars). Despite the fact that she already has a PS5 and PS4, she wants the PC to game and also gives the excuse that she can “use it for her work” (she typically gives out these fluff justifications while asking her parents for stuff). Once when my acquaintance refused her in public, she threw a tantrum and ran to the bathroom crying”, the man added. He said that while her parents could afford to buy her whatever she wanted, they still found it costly to sustain her lifestyle.

Despite them telling her repeatedly that they would not continue to buy expensive gifts for her, she demands and throws tantrums to get her way.

“Is this kind of behaviour acceptable for a 25yr old? How would you all suggest my acquaintance advise his daughter?” the man asked netizens.

Many who commented on the post blamed the girl’s parents for her behaviour. They also advised the parents to stop enabling their daughter and to cut her off from their money.

Here’s what they said:

