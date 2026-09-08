‘I’m surprised they even hired you!’: Man says colleague mocked him for not having a degree at 40

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man in his 40s took to Reddit to ask fellow users how he should deal with a colleague who belittled him after learning he had yet to complete a degree.

Sharing his story on the r/asksg forum, the man recounted that he usually dines with a circle of coworkers and had become rather friendly with one individual. During a conversation one day, this colleague asked why he always seemed “so busy,” prompting the man to disclose that he was studying for a degree on a part-time basis.

The reaction he received, however, left him aghast. According to his account, the colleague broke into immediate laughter before telling him, “I’m surprised they even hired you in the first place!”

“That comment really felt like a dagger to the heart,” he said.

Since that exchange, the man says he has detected a discernible “change” in how this colleague addresses him.

“He has become increasingly condescending and tends to over-explain fairly basic things to me, almost as though finding out I don’t yet have a degree suddenly means I’m less intelligent or capable than he thought I was.”

“I know I started my degree later than many people, but I don’t think that automatically makes me less competent. Formal qualifications are one thing, but professional experience, practical skills, judgement and emotional intelligence are also developed over time.”

Inviting others to weigh in, he asked: “For those who have dealt with something similar, how did you handle it? Would you confront the person, distance yourself, ignore the behaviour, or simply let your work speak for itself? I’m particularly interested in hearing from people who went back to school later in life and had others look down on them because of it.”

‘You should be so proud of yourself!’

Suggestions varied in the comments. While some said he should take revenge or use the experience as fuel to work harder and outperform his colleague, others suggested that he simply distance himself.

One wrote, “Don’t let him get to you. There will always be these kinds of people around, those who think they are better than you. He won’t be the last.”

Another commented, “Distance yourself from the colleague and focus on your goal. Some people are less open-minded.”

A few also urged him not to be discouraged by the remark and to feel proud of his progress.

One said, “You are taking the effort to further your learning!!! Which is not easy and also more uncommon in our society. You should be so proud of yourself!! Spend your time on people who see your worth and efforts. Stay away from the lousy people. You deserve better.”/TISG