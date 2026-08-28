‘We forget how lucky we are to be born in Singapore’: Local says life here offers a rare head start

SINGAPORE: Despite the complaints and frustrations that many Singaporeans may have about life in the city-state, one local believes they should also recognise just how fortunate they are to have been born here, particularly at this point in human history.

On Monday (Aug 24), he took to the r/asksg subreddit to share his thoughts, saying, “Honestly, I think we live in one of the best countries, in one of the best periods of human history. Sometimes, I think we forget how lucky we are to be born in Singapore.”

“There are no major endemic diseases constantly threatening our lives, and sanitation has taken a huge leap forward thanks to science and modern medicine.”

He also noted that Singapore has enjoyed relative peace and stability, with no large-scale war or persistent conflict in the region.

“There is no war in our region, at least no large-scale war or constant conflict like what many parts of the world have experienced throughout history.”

Politics, too, remains “incredibly stable,” he said.

“We have a generally competent and clean government, even if I believe some level of corruption or imperfection is inevitable anywhere humans are involved.”

He noted that politicians here still regularly “walk the ground,” speak with residents, and hold Meet-the-People sessions, giving ordinary people a chance to raise their concerns directly with their MPs. “This system feels much less detached than politics in many larger countries.”

A head start in life

For him, perhaps the biggest advantage is the head start Singaporean children receive simply by being born here.

“I once saw a PRC netizen ask, ‘What’s the best thing about being Singaporean?’ One answer really stayed with me: a Singaporean child has a realistic chance of eventually studying at good schools, working for top MNCs, and competing globally.”

“Where you are born still matters enormously in this world, and a lot of children simply don’t start with the same opportunities.”

That is not to say that life in Singapore comes without its financial pressures. The cost of living remains a concern for many, and the city-state is by no means a utopia.

Still, he pointed out that there are ways for residents to keep everyday expenses relatively manageable. Hawker meals and public transport offer more affordable alternatives, while various subsidised services can help ease some of the costs.

Singapore’s personal income tax rates are also relatively low compared with those in many Western countries, he added.

Access to good healthcare

Healthcare was another factor he highlighted.

“Pregnancy and childbirth will never be completely risk-free, but modern obstetric care has dramatically reduced the risk of mothers and babies dying compared with most of human history,” he wrote.

“Our children would be born into a wealthy, safe, and highly developed society without a formal caste system determining from birth what they are allowed to become.”

More freedom to choose our own lives

The Redditor also noted that Singaporeans have a fair amount of freedom when it comes to relationships and family life. Whether they choose to remain single, become DINKs or have children, people here generally have the freedom to decide what works for them.

“We can decide what kind of life we want for ourselves without our entire future being predetermined by tradition or social class. Sadly, that freedom wasn’t available to many people throughout history, and still isn’t the reality for everyone in the world today.”

While he acknowledged that Singapore has its fair share of problems, he felt that looking at life here from a wider historical perspective puts things into context. Compared with most of human history, people today have far more freedom to make their own choices and decide what they want their lives to look like.

“For most of human history, people had to worry about war, famine, infectious diseases, unsafe childbirth, extreme poverty, political instability, or simply being born into a social class they could barely escape.”

“Of course Singapore isn’t perfect. But zoom out beyond our own lifetime and compare where we are not just geographically but historically. Never in history have ordinary people been given such a good chance to simply live freely.”

‘My appreciation for being born here grew multitudes’

At the time of writing, the post had received 460 upvotes and 132 responses.

In the comments, one Singaporean Redditor offered a different perspective, arguing that complaints have also helped bring about meaningful changes in Singapore.

“Look on the bright side. With how Singapore’s nation-building is, ‘complaints’ is a form of keeping ourselves accountable and holding to higher standards. If everyone is so content that there are no ‘complaints,’ there won’t be a need to seek to do better.”

Responding to the comment, the original poster agreed that complaints are indeed necessary, but said the constant stream of them can sometimes feel overwhelming and even suffocating.

He also encouraged fellow Singaporeans to slow down once in a while and try to look at things from a more positive perspective.

He added, “Criticism is important, but I think we need the ability to call out what’s wrong and also to acknowledge and praise what’s done right. Being content doesn’t mean we stop wanting to improve.”

Another user said, “YES, OMG, finally someone said it. Like if you compare the quality of living in fellow SEA neighbours like Malaysia, India, or even the USA, our country is WAYYYYYY AHEAD in terms of government actually caring about its people and taking concrete actions. I travel a lot to SEA countries for work, and OMG, my appreciation for being born here just grew multitudes.”

A third wrote, “Hey there, glad to see a fellow Singaporean who thinks this way! Yes, being lucky enough to be born here has lived rent-free in my head for the past decade. It took me 3 decades to get to this frame of thinking, and each year my appreciation grows more!”

Meanwhile, a fourth shared, “I have an elderly dad who is rather bedbound. Without government funding for the diapers and helper, it’s really a huge dent in my finances. So I’m appreciative of the arrangement and subsidies. For public housing, we are really heaps better than HK with the grants.”/TISG

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