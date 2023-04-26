Boyfriend who goes to the gym weekly tells his girlfriend: “You look bad when you’re slim! You should stop exercising so much!”

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old woman took to social media after realising that her boyfriend would exercise weekly but discourage her from doing the same.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she and her 34-year-old boyfriend were together for six years. She added that she had always considered herself to be plump “as I hate exercising but recently I realised that my metabolism and overall health is really going downhill. I also realised that I am 10kg away from my ideal, healthy weight. I decided to start exercising by walking home (about 20 minutes) instead of taking shuttle bus. It honestly made me feel better and much more healthier”.

While she found that she lost a bit of weight, she felt that since there were no visible physical changes, she “planned to up my exercise ‘level’ to walking 30 minutes daily and cutdown my meat intake”. Her boyfriend’s response shocked her, as he said: “remember you fell sick last week? It’s because you work out too much and didn’t eat enough meat! Also you look bad when you’re slim! You should stop exercising so much!”

She wrote that she found his sentiments ridiculous because he exercised at the gym weekly and would say that exercise is important for health.

“I continued with my exercise plan anyways and he kind of gave me the silent treatment or when we meet, he will kept trying to convince me to eat to my heart’s content and cutdown on exercise. If I ever sneeze or cough during our date, he will blame it on over exercising or bad diet choice. Why can’t he be happy and support me on my choice?” she asked.

Netizens who commented on her post said that cutting down on meat would not necessarily aid in weight loss. Others also urged her to speak to him about the matter.

Here’s what they said:

