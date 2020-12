- Advertisement -

Kuala Lampur, Dec. 6 — The invention of the automobile is creditedto Karl Benz. In 1886, his motor wagon featured gears,a carburettor, radiator and spark plugs. Over 130 years later, vehicles that are the direct descendants of Benz’s wagon still dominate roads and human transport. There are 1.5 billion cars on roadsworldwide and at least […]