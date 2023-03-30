‘Drinks at 30 cents is unheard of these days’ — Singaporeans rave over hawker couple who continues to sell 30-cent drinks

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans are raving over a hawker couple who continues to sell drinks for 30 cents—not something you see every day, especially with prices soaring.

A recent report featured Goh Kai Suah and Chua Choon Huay, a husband and wife team who runs the stall Sun Kee Drinks. The stall is located at Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre.

The stall reportedly started as a pushcart business, which Kai Suah’s father started in the 1950s. Despite the drastically changing economy, Sun Kee Drinks has kept its prices constant for almost 40 years!

In response to this news, many Singaporeans took to social media to express their delight over such news. While many shared stories of how they have always gone to the stall for a good drink, others commended the couple, sending heartfelt messages of appreciation. Others also contrasted the stall’s prices to other food and beverage stalls, where customers are charged much more.

“Humble hawkers,” said one. “(They’ve) been there since the old HG Interchange…last time their shop was directly above the high / long staircase.”

“Lovely and friendly couple,” another said.

A third wrote, “I have been drinking from this stall since 1987 and this couple (has been) my neighbour for many years.”

Another netizen expressed surprise over how the stall has decided to keep its prices constant for so long, saying, “Incredible that they still offer it at 30 cents after so many years. Used to buy from them before going up to WYWY arcade.”

One saw the couple’s actions as a ray of hope, writing, “Good to hear that there is some warmth in this cold or getting colder society.”

At Kai Suah and Choon Huay’s stall, customers can choose among soya bean milk, grass jelly, or birds nest drink. A small-sized cup is S$0.30, while a bigger-sized cup is S$0.50.

Customers who wish to take their drink in a plastic bag can choose among small, medium, and big sizes, which go for S$0.30, S$0.50, and S$1, respectively.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg