Hong Kong challenges Singapore’s Changi for best airport in the region

SINGAPORE: It’s been called the hub wars. As Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) launched its Terminal 2 on Wednesday (May 27), the city is widely understood to have started a bid for supremacy in the region, challenging Singapore’s Changi Airport, which has consistently topped best airport lists not only for Asia but all across the globe.

Not that HKG has been a poor performer in that category. It is currently ranked on Skytrax’s World’s Top 100 Airports 2026 list, which is topped by Changi Airport, a distinction it has held 14 times. The top 10 is dominated by Asian airports, with the top five going to Changi, Seoul Incheon, Tokyo Haneda, Hong Kong, and Tokyo Narita, in order.

Both Singapore and Hong Kong have unexpectedly benefited from the conflict in the Middle East, with numerous flights suspended as the war widened, as well as travelers choosing Asian airports over those in Gulf states for long-haul routes.

Hong Kong goes hi-tech

Hong Kong Terminal 2 is a whopping 300,000 square metres, and is designated for both arriving and departing travelers. It has eight check-in aisles, 58 smart check-in kiosks, 68 express self-bag drop counters, and 108 hybrid check-in counters

You guessed it, the new terminal’s biggest draw is how technologically advanced it is, as it is heavily run on artificial intelligence, robotics, and facial recognition.

Lest that description makes it sound like the atmosphere in Terminal 2 is cold or too modernistic, the halls of the terminal feature numerous large LED screens that feature floating fish and ocean waves.

“We have a lot of LED, animation, and new designs emphasising technology, and we have our in-house design for a self-check-in system, which only requires 45 seconds to go through the entire process. We want to help the airlines to migrate to a full-automation process, which will actually help passengers have better experiences and also reduce the labour needs,” said Vivian Cheung, Chief Executive Officer of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

At the departure hall, eight catering outlets serve passengers, half of which are open 24 hours a day. Interestingly, the Philippine fast food chain Jollibee has opened an outlet in Terminal 2, in keeping with the airport’s thrust to cater to younger travelers.

FB screengrab/ Jollibee

Will it beat Changi Airport?

Perhaps it’s too early to tell, though HKG already won World’s Best Airport at the Global Travel Awards last year, and has also held the award for best airport washrooms. Additionally, with AI becoming more and more a part of daily life, Hong Kong’s forward thinking may place it a step ahead of Singapore. Perhaps most importantly, HKG has the advantage of access to China’s hinterland.

Meanwhile, Singapore can, and should take pride in the beauty of Jewel Changi, as well as the retail, entertainment, and dining options across its four airport terminals. It has also won accolades for being family-friendly and for best staff service. /TISG

Read also: Singapore’s Changi Airport is ranked 1st—and 2nd—best airport in the world by travellers