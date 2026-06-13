Full overnight road closure near JB CIQ on June 15 to 16 for RTS Link works

JOHOR BAHRU: Motorists planning a late-night crossing into Johor Bahru should take note of an upcoming road closure that may affect their route.

According to a traffic announcement by the RTSO, Jalan Ismail Sultan (Stulang-bound), located after the CIQ and R&F traffic light junction near GBW Hotel, will undergo a full road closure with intermittent contraflow lane operations from June 15 to 16, 2026. The closure will take place between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., lasting a total of seven hours, and is being carried out for works related to the RTS Link project.

How the diversion will work

During the closure, motorists travelling towards Stulang will be diverted onto Jalan Ismail Sultan (City Centre-bound) via a contraflow traffic arrangement. This is marked out by green arrows on the accompanying route map.

Road users have been advised to pay close attention to all traffic signage and to follow the instructions of flagmen on duty, in order to keep traffic moving smoothly and safely during the closure period.

RTSO / Facebook Route map

Why this matters for Singaporeans

For Singaporeans, even a localised overnight road closure just past the JB CIQ is worth paying attention to, particularly for those who regularly make late-night trips across the Causeway for cheaper petrol, dinner, groceries, or weekend getaways.

With the closure falling on a Monday night, the impact on weekend traffic volumes may be limited, but anyone planning a late return crossing during this window, especially those unfamiliar with the contraflow diversion, could find themselves caught out if they’re not aware of the change beforehand.

The works also show how much construction activity is currently taking place around the JB CIQ as the RTS Link project progresses. With the RTS Link set to significantly cut commute times between Woodlands and Bukit Chagar once operational, this kind of disruption is likely to become a more regular feature for cross-border motorists in the months ahead; this short-term inconvenience is likely tied to what’s expected to be a major long-term change in how Singaporeans and Malaysians move between the two cities.

For now, those planning to drive into JB late at night on June 15 to 16 would do well to factor in some extra time, or consider an alternative route or crossing time altogether.