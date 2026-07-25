‘I haven’t had a single negative interaction’: Traveller praises Singapore after first visit

SINGAPORE: A popular content creator from Somalia appeared to be utterly charmed by Singapore and could not stop praising the city-state in recent videos.

On TikTok on July 11, Ilyas Selmi (@ilyaselmi_), who posts about his culture as well as his various travels around the planet, said that Singapore “is creeping up the list” of his favourite destinations.

“Who knew one day can have you feeling like this,” he wrote in the caption to his post.

“It hasn’t even been a day, and it’s already creeping up the list,” he said.

Mr Ilyas went on to say that his favourite thing in Singapore has not been the food or sightseeing, but that he could hold up his phone in the middle of the street while he was all alone, and feel safe, with nothing threatening him or his belongings.

“Nobody doing nothing,” he said, panning his cellphone camera all around.

He also emphatically suggested Singapore as a destination for women, especially for those who prefer to travel solo.

“It’s really safe! You’ll be all right!” he said.

Heartwarmingly, he also gave a shoutout to Singaporeans.

“People here are so nice, they’re so down-to-earth y’all,” he said, adding that he’s not had a single negative interaction since he arrived.

Mr Ilyas also said, “Everybody’s talkative, everybody’s truly so nice, and it’s just like that will really make a trip, y’all, how the people are.”

While other travellers may take kindness or even civility for granted and expect to be treated well in the countries they visit, unfortunately, at times and in certain places, for the more melanated among us or for those who come from certain countries, this is not always the reality.

The young content creator ended his video by saying, “I really do suggest Singapore to anybody who’s starting out to travel, I really do.”

On July 14, he posted another video where he dared viewers to name a better skyline than Singapore’s, saying it is the best he has ever seen.

His first post has since gotten more than 150,000 views, and commenters had a lot to say.

When one wrote, “The only crime at 2 am is the taxi fares,” another quickly added, “…and the humidity.. uugghh!”

“We’re more afraid of ghostly encounters than muggers at 2 to 3 am. That’s how safe SG is. I even dry my laundry at the laundromat after midnight because it’s quiet, peaceful, it’s cooler, and there’s no crowd,” another added.

“As a woman who has a teenage daughter, I love the fact that she can come home alone at odd hours and so can I,” a third wrote.

Others, however, seemed surprised that Singaporeans were described as nice and talkative.

One wrote, “Welcome to SG! People can seem cold at first, but they warm up quickly once you start talking to them. Enjoy yourself!” /TISG

Read also: Singapore climbs 52 spots to become 9th safest place for solo female travelers