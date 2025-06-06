Singapore climbs 52 spots to become 9th safest place for solo female travelers

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Travel has experienced a significant boom in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The time when everyone had to stay home to keep themselves and one another safe may be behind us, at least for now.

With travel more or less back to normal, women want to know the safest spots around the globe to visit, especially when they want to go solo. There’s nothing like travel, after all, that can literally expand your borders, enlarge your perspectives, and allow you to make a friend or three along the way.

Fortunately, the insurance site InsureMyTrip conducted a study on the safest destinations for women who prefer to travel alone.

While Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, took pole position this year, Singapore earned the distinction of being the “biggest jumper,” climbing an impressive 52 spots to land at number 9.

This should come as no great surprise. Singapore has long been perceived as one of the safest cities in the world for everyone, and women who prefer to travel solo can reap the benefits. After all, where else in the world have people left their wallets, keys, laptops, and even mobile phones as part of the “chope” culture, to reserve their places at eateries? (We’re not saying you should, though, in fact it’s better not to.)

However, the city-state’s strict laws and regulations, low crime rate, and safe and reliable public transport systems all contribute to making it one of the most secure environments in the world.

Why Dubai?

Going back to the list from InsureMyTrip, Dubai received an overall score of 7.71, with women giving it the highest marks out of 62 cities for feeling safe and feeling safe walking alone at night. It also has over 35 million mentions on TikTok and high rankings for its hotels and the various activities one can do around the city.

A trip to Dubai can be quite expensive, with an average daily cost of US$289 (S$372).

“Dubai also has high index scores for gender quality, with 0.713 out of 1 and the peace and security for women with 0.868 out of 1,” InsureMyTrip added.

Krakow, Poland, ranked number two on the list of safest cities for women in 2025, with a score of 7.18, followed by Madrid, Spain (7.14), Munich, Germany (6.89), and Chiang Mai, Thailand (6.84).

Here’s what InsureMyTrip says about the cities on the other end of the scale. “Delhi, India ranks as the worst city for female safety with an overall score of 2.24. It scored particularly low for feeling safe at night, at 28.22 out of 100. Johannesburg, South Africa (3.06) and Marrakech, Morocco (3.36) followed as second and third worst, with both scoring low in the Women Peace and Security Index category (0.688 and 0.637 out of 1, respectively).” /TISG

