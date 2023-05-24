Video of foreign worker helping uncle to his HDB block melts hearts on social media

SINGAPORE: A video of a foreign worker helping an elderly uncle walk to his HDB block has been circulated on social media, melting the hearts of many online.

Facebook page Singapore Incidents shared a heartwarming video on Monday (May 23), which captured a foreign worker helping an elderly man walk through a corridor. “Witnessed something so sweet,” the video read. “Saw a construction worker helping a local Chinese uncle who can’t walk well towards his block. So thoughtful of this foreign worker.”

The Facebook video caption read, “A foreign worker helping an uncle to his HDB block.”

The seven-second video featured the construction worker helping the uncle by supporting him on one side as the pair walked slowly through a corridor.

Many netizens responded to the video, expressing the heartwarming feeling the video gave them. Many left well -wishes for the construction worker, praising his kindness.

“Definitely foreigners are more willing to help (than) locals,” said one.

Another shared, “Many of them are here. They miss parents and family members. They are more likely to lend a hand to help seniors. But our seniors here…”

“I do hope this uncle is not one of the ‘high and mighty’ Singaporeans who despise foreign workers,” another wrote. “To All Singaporeans who think and feel that foreign workers do not earn their place in our country…stop there! You! Your aged parents alike….may need help from them when your fellow Singaporeans all run away from you!”

Since being posted, the video has garnered over eight thousand views.

