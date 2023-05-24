Woman slams “heartless & shameless” passenger who refused to pay $25 to her TADA driver dad

SINGAPORE: A woman posted screenshots of the exchanges between her father, who drives for TADA, and a passenger who tried to get away without paying his $25 fare from Woodlands to Ubi.

The father of TikTok user @tingtingagalia had been kind enough to agree to drive him when the man said he didn’t have enough cash on him and would need to run into his home to pay him for the ride.

But the man did not come outside after going in, insisting that he had already paid via PayNow.

The driver then asked how he could have paid when he didn’t even have the driver’s PayNow number. The driver said he would report the man to TADA if he didn’t return to the cab to pay.

The man texted back, “Just report, bro. I will handle with Tada.”

Little wonder that the TikTok user got upset with the man.

She wrote, “My father is a private hire driver, and this man told him in the car that his PayNow isn’t working and that he doesn’t have enough cash. My father was kind enough to let him got up to get some money to pay him the $25 he owes,

He even waited for this person for 15 minutes just to be told to ‘report to tada.’

In this day and age, there are still headless and shameless people who refuse to pay for their trips. They just have to make things difficult by taking advantage of my father’s kindness.”

After the incident was reported to TADA, the company contacted the passenger and asked for payment. The TikTok user shared a screenshot of the response to her father. In its response, TADA said it would disable the man’s account until he paid up.

In a follow-up to her original TikTok, the TADA driver’s daughter added that she took the advice given by some netizens who told her to file a police report. However, since TADA will refund the driver, the police will not investigate the matter.

